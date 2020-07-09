S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.00.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $354.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.99 and a 200-day moving average of $288.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $354.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

