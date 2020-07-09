Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWN. TheStreet cut Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.01.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

