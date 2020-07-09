Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 28,000 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $661,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,208,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $734,687,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $105,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Snap by 61,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,422,000 after buying an additional 3,562,014 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

