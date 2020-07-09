Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 28,000 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $661,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,208,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Snap stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.79.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
