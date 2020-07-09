Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGH. Barclays lowered Smart Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

SGH opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $666.53 million, a PE ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smart Global by 68.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

