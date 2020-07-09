SIX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $219,916.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. SIX has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $219,916.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00180929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00065908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00117032 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

