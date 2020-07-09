Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,696.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 138,149 shares of company stock worth $2,384,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

