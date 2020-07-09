Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
