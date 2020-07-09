Short Interest in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expands By 7.0%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $111,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $128,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.