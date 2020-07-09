Short Interest in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Decreases By 5.9%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ULTA opened at $202.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,357,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

