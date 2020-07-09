Short Interest in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Decreases By 5.9%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of ULTA opened at $202.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.23.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.
In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,357,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
