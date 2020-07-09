Short Interest in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Declines By 16.8%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

