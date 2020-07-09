Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Increases By 16.9%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of AVEO opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

