Short Interest in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Increases By 5.9%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 50,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,559.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,178 shares of company stock valued at $46,658. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 435.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516,418 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 1.06% of Aqua Metals worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

