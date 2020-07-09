Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Declines By 10.1%

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,500 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a P/E ratio of -204.19 and a beta of 1.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANIP. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

