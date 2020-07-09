Short Interest in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Increases By 9.3%

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

AIRG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.47. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Lyle purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

