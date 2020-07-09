Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

SJR stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

