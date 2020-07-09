Sebastian Buerba Sells 23,451 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $204.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $221.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $12,437,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

