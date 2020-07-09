Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft Sells 3,000 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMG stock opened at $138.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

