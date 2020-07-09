Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.
NYSE:SALT opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $77.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period.
Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
