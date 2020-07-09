Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE:SALT opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

