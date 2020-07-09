Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARYA opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.48.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

