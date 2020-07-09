Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.54 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54), Yahoo Finance reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%.

Shares of SAR opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Also, Director George Cabell Williams III purchased 12,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $496,184. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

