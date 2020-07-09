SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($162.92) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.77 ($143.56).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €128.78 ($144.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a one year high of €129.60 ($145.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

