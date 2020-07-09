Sam Brougham Purchases 500,000 Shares of Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) Stock

Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) insider Sam Brougham purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$516,000.00 ($353,424.66).
EGI opened at A$0.98 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 million and a PE ratio of -24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.04. Ellerston Global Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$0.73 ($0.50) and a one year high of A$1.35 ($0.92).
Ellerston Global Investments Company Profile
