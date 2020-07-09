Sam Brougham Purchases 500,000 Shares of Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) Stock

Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) insider Sam Brougham purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$516,000.00 ($353,424.66).

EGI opened at A$0.98 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 million and a PE ratio of -24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.04. Ellerston Global Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$0.73 ($0.50) and a one year high of A$1.35 ($0.92).

Ellerston Global Investments Company Profile

Ellerston Global Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

