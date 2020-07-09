Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to Buy by Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

