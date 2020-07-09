salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $200.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

