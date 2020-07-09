S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter acquired 5,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,467 shares in the company, valued at $355,977.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,546,000 after acquiring an additional 299,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 83,873 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

