Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 63.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

