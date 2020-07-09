Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377.18 ($4.64).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.06.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

