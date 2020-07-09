Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.47 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.
In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,993.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
