Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.47 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,993.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

