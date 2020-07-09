Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.77% of Daily Journal worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.77. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $300.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 98.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.