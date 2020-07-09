Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,170 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $16,452,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $199.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.84.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $135,618.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $1,529,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

