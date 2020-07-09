Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.52. Rosehill Resources shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 60,962 shares changing hands.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut Rosehill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

