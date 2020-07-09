Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROSE. Northland Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.96.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

