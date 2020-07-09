Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,598 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $187,194.65.

On Friday, June 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $212,507.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 5,304 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $759,691.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $179,167.95.

NYSE:AYX opened at $179.69 on Thursday. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $180.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,593.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

