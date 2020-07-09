Robert B. Carter Sells 21,480 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FDX stock opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.56. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $10,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.