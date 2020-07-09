Robecosam AG Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,850 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

