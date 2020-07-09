Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 122,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

