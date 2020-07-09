Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of WM stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

