Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.66 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

