Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 7,282 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

