Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $18,949,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,365.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,534.70 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,228.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $962.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.56.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

