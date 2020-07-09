Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $174.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

