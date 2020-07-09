Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 861 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $316.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.01 and a 200-day moving average of $303.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

