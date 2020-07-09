Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $25.45 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

