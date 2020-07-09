Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Equifax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Equifax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Equifax by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Equifax by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

