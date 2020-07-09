Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $23.38 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,496.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,013.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,428.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,358.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

