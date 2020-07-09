Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

