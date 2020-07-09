Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

