Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $290,539,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.42.

Shares of LII opened at $237.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.99. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lennox International’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.