Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.59. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

