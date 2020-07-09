Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

ROK opened at $212.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.