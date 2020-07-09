Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $145.59 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.